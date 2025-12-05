Bedrijvengids
Deputy
Het mediane Software Engineering Manager vergoedinspakket in Australia bij Deputy bedraagt in totaal A$215K per year. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Deputy's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 12/5/2025

Mediaan Pakket
company icon
Deputy
Software Engineering Manager
Sydney, NS, Australia
Totaal per jaar
$141K
Niveau
-
Basissalaris
$128K
Stock (/yr)
$13.4K
Bonus
$0
Jaren bij bedrijf
1 Jaar
Jaren ervaring
12 Jaren
Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Software Engineering Manager bij Deputy in Australia ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van A$296,042. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Deputy voor de Software Engineering Manager functie in Australia is A$200,924.

Andere Bronnen

