Dentsu
  • Salarissen
  • Software Engineer

  • Alle Software Engineer Salarissen

Dentsu Software Engineer Salarissen

Software Engineer vergoeding in India bij Dentsu varieert van ₹735K per year voor L1 tot ₹647K per year voor L2. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in India bedraagt in totaal ₹843K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Dentsu's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 12/5/2025

Gemiddelde Compensatie Per Niveau
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
L1
(Instapniveau)
$8.4K
$8.1K
$0
$241
L2
$7.4K
$7.4K
$0
$0
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Geen salarissen gevonden
Wat zijn de carrièreniveaus bij Dentsu?

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Software Engineer bij Dentsu in India ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van ₹1,196,356. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Dentsu voor de Software Engineer functie in India is ₹689,442.

