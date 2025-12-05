Data Scientist vergoeding in United States bij Dentsu bedraagt $100K per year voor L2. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in United States bedraagt in totaal $102K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Dentsu's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 12/5/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$100K
$100K
$0
$0
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
|Geen salarissen gevonden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/dentsu/salaries/data-scientist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.