Delta Electronics Salarissen

Delta Electronics's salaris varieert van $16,027 in totale vergoeding per jaar voor een Product Manager in South Africa aan de onderkant tot $153,000 voor een Sales in United States aan de bovenkant. Levels.fyi verzamelt anonieme en geverifieerde salarissen van huidige en voormalige werknemers van Delta Electronics. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $45.8K

Netwerk Engineer

Hardware Engineer
Median $49.5K
Werktuigbouwkundige
Median $36K

Elektrotechnisch Ingenieur
Median $49.6K
Data Scientist
Median $41.8K
Product Designer
Median $62.2K
Human Resources
$90.5K
Marketing Operaties
$35.3K
Product Manager
$16K
Programma Manager
$52.7K
Project Manager
$51.5K
Sales
$153K
Sales Engineer
$149K
Software Engineering Manager
$63.1K
Veelgestelde vragen

De best betaalde functie gerapporteerd bij Delta Electronics is Sales at the Common Range Average level met een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $153,000. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Delta Electronics is $50,577.

