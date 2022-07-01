Bedrijvengids
Delos
Werk Je Hier? Claim Je Bedrijf
Top Inzichten
  • Deel iets unieks over Delos dat nuttig kan zijn voor anderen (bijv. sollicitatietips, teamkeuzes, unieke cultuur, etc).
    • Over

    Delos brings together the best innovations in technology, health, design and science to improve human health in the built environment. As the pioneer of Wellness Real Estate™, Delos is transforming our homes, offices, schools and other indoor environments by placing health and wellness at the center of design and construction decisions. Delos helps create spaces that actively contribute to human health, performance and well-being by marrying the best innovations in technology, health, science and real estate. The Delos platform includes programming, consulting, research and an array of innovative products and technologies that research suggests may improve occupant well-being.

    http://Delos.com
    Website
    2009
    Oprichtingsjaar
    150
    Aantal Werknemers
    $10M-$50M
    Geschatte Omzet
    Hoofdkantoor

    Ontvang Geverifieerde Salarissen in je Inbox

    Abonneer je op geverifieerde aanbiedingen.Je ontvangt de uitsplitsing van compensatiedetails per e-mail. Meer Informatie

    Deze site wordt beschermd door reCAPTCHA en de Google Privacybeleid en Servicevoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

    Uitgelichte Vacatures

      Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor Delos

    Gerelateerde Bedrijven

    • PayPal
    • Microsoft
    • Pinterest
    • Databricks
    • Square
    • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

    Andere Bronnen