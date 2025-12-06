Bedrijvengids
Dell Technologies
Werk Je Hier? Claim Je Bedrijf
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salarissen
  • Project Manager

  • Alle Project Manager Salarissen

Dell Technologies Project Manager Salarissen

Project Manager vergoeding in Taiwan bij Dell Technologies varieert van NT$1.28M per year voor L6 tot NT$2.41M per year voor L7. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in Taiwan bedraagt in totaal NT$1.18M. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Dell Technologies's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 12/6/2025

Gemiddelde Compensatie Per Niveau
Beloning ToevoegenNiveaus Vergelijken
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$41.7K
$40.7K
$0
$953
L7
$78.7K
$76.2K
$0
$2.5K
L8
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Bekijk 3 Meer Niveaus
Beloning ToevoegenNiveaus Vergelijken
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
ToevoegenSalaris ToevoegenCompensatie Toevoegen

Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Geen salarissen gevonden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exporteer DataBekijk Openstaande Vacatures

Vesting Schema

33.3%

JR 1

33.3%

JR 2

33.3%

JR 3

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Dell Technologies zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 3-jarig vesting schema:

  • 33.3% vest in het 1st-JR (33.30% jaarlijks)

  • 33.3% vest in het 2nd-JR (33.30% jaarlijks)

  • 33.3% vest in het 3rd-JR (33.30% jaarlijks)



Ontvang Geverifieerde Salarissen in je Inbox

Abonneer je op geverifieerde Project Manager aanbiedingen.Je ontvangt de uitsplitsing van compensatiedetails per e-mail. Meer Informatie

Deze site wordt beschermd door reCAPTCHA en de Google Privacybeleid en Servicevoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Project Manager bij Dell Technologies in Taiwan ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van NT$3,324,374. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Dell Technologies voor de Project Manager functie in Taiwan is NT$1,197,973.

Uitgelichte Vacatures

    Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor Dell Technologies

Gerelateerde Bedrijven

  • Rackspace
  • CDW
  • Ingram Micro
  • A10 Networks
  • Harmonic
  • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

Andere Bronnen

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/dell-technologies/salaries/project-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.