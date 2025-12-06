Bedrijvengids
Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies Management Consultant Salarissen

Management Consultant vergoeding in Ireland bij Dell Technologies bedraagt €118K per year voor L9. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Dell Technologies's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 12/6/2025

Gemiddelde Totaalvergoeding

$110K - $129K
Ireland
Gebruikelijk Bereik
Mogelijk Bereik
$102K$110K$129K$142K
Gebruikelijk Bereik
Mogelijk Bereik
Gemiddelde Compensatie Per Niveau
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L7
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L8
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Vesting Schema

33.3%

JR 1

33.3%

JR 2

33.3%

JR 3

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Dell Technologies zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 3-jarig vesting schema:

  • 33.3% vest in het 1st-JR (33.30% jaarlijks)

  • 33.3% vest in het 2nd-JR (33.30% jaarlijks)

  • 33.3% vest in het 3rd-JR (33.30% jaarlijks)



Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Management Consultant bij Dell Technologies in Ireland ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van €123,567. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Dell Technologies voor de Management Consultant functie in Ireland is €88,715.

