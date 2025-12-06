Data Scientist vergoeding in United States bij Dell Technologies varieert van $102K per year voor L5 tot $219K per year voor L9. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in United States bedraagt in totaal $150K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Dell Technologies's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 12/6/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
Data Scientist I
$102K
$97.4K
$0
$4.7K
Data Scientist II
$130K
$125K
$0
$5.7K
Senior Data Scientist
$130K
$121K
$1K
$7.8K
Principal Scientist
$173K
$154K
$3.6K
$15.9K
33.3%
JR 1
33.3%
JR 2
33.3%
JR 3
Bij Dell Technologies zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 3-jarig vesting schema:
33.3% vest in het 1st-JR (33.30% jaarlijks)
33.3% vest in het 2nd-JR (33.30% jaarlijks)
33.3% vest in het 3rd-JR (33.30% jaarlijks)
