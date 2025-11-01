Solution Architect vergoeding in United States bij Databricks varieert van $218K per year voor L3 tot $474K per year voor L7. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in United States bedraagt in totaal $312K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Databricks's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/1/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
L3
$218K
$137K
$43.7K
$37.3K
L4
$271K
$157K
$73.8K
$40K
L5
$341K
$178K
$121K
$41.7K
L6
$358K
$196K
$115K
$47.6K
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
|Geen salarissen gevonden
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij Databricks zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
