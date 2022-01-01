Bedrijvengids
CSL Behring
Werk Je Hier? Claim Je Bedrijf

CSL Behring Salarissen

CSL Behring's salaris varieert van $83,847 in totale vergoeding per jaar voor een Business Analist aan de onderkant tot $352,800 voor een Chemisch Ingenieur aan de bovenkant. Levels.fyi verzamelt anonieme en geverifieerde salarissen van huidige en voormalige werknemers van CSL Behring. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Biomedische Ingenieur
$114K
Business Analist
$83.8K
Chemisch Ingenieur
$353K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

55 40
55 40
Besturingsingenieur
$108K
Informatietechnoloog (IT)
$87.6K
Product Manager
$147K
Software Engineer
$119K
Solution Architect
$239K
Mis je jouw functietitel?

Zoek naar alle salarissen op onze compensatiepagina of voeg jouw salaris toe om de pagina te ontgrendelen.


Veelgestelde vragen

De best betaalde functie gerapporteerd bij CSL Behring is Chemisch Ingenieur at the Common Range Average level met een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $352,800. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij CSL Behring is $116,913.

Uitgelichte Vacatures

    Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor CSL Behring

Gerelateerde Bedrijven

  • Stripe
  • Coinbase
  • Lyft
  • Snap
  • Dropbox
  • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

Andere Bronnen