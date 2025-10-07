Aandelentype

RSU

Bij Cruise zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

25 % vest in het 1st - JR ( 25.00 % jaarlijks )

25 % vest in het 2nd - JR ( 6.25 % driemaandelijks )

25 % vest in het 3rd - JR ( 6.25 % driemaandelijks )

25 % vest in het 4th - JR ( 6.25 % driemaandelijks )

Cruise has a program called Recurring Liquidity Opportunity (RLO) to give employees liquidity on their private stock which is bought back by General Motors and other partners.