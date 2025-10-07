Bedrijvengids
Cruise Embedded Systems Software Engineer Salarissen

Embedded Systems Software Engineer vergoeding in United States bij Cruise bedraagt $204K per year voor L4. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in United States bedraagt in totaal $225K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Cruise's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 10/7/2025

Gemiddelde Niveau
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen ()
Bonus
L3
Software Engineer(Instapniveau)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
Senior Software Engineer I
$204K
$169K
$15K
$20K
L5
Senior Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
Staff Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
$160K

Word Betaald, Niet Belazerd

We hebben duizenden aanbiedingen onderhandeld en behalen regelmatig verhogingen van $30K+ (soms $300K+). Laat je salaris onderhandelen of je cv laten beoordelen door echte experts - recruiters die dit dagelijks doen.

Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Cruise zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

Cruise has a program called Recurring Liquidity Opportunity (RLO) to give employees liquidity on their private stock which is bought back by General Motors and other partners.



Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Embedded Systems Software Engineer bij Cruise in United States ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $615,000. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Cruise voor de Embedded Systems Software Engineer functie in United States is $213,500.

