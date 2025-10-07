Backend Software Engineer vergoeding in San Francisco Bay Area bij Cruise varieert van $222K per year voor L3 tot $379K per year voor L5. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in San Francisco Bay Area bedraagt in totaal $380K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Cruise's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 10/7/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen ()
Bonus
L3
$222K
$149K
$38.3K
$35.6K
L4
$317K
$191K
$79.3K
$46.2K
L5
$379K
$209K
$127K
$42.7K
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
|Geen salarissen gevonden
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij Cruise zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
Cruise has a program called Recurring Liquidity Opportunity (RLO) to give employees liquidity on their private stock which is bought back by General Motors and other partners.