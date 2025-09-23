Bedrijvengids
Comcast
  • Salarissen
  • Solution Architect

  • Alle Solution Architect Salarissen

Comcast Solution Architect Salarissen

Solution Architect vergoeding in United States bij Comcast varieert van $182K per year voor Senior Solution Architect tot $197K per year voor Principal Solution Architect. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in United States bedraagt in totaal $200K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Comcast's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 9/23/2025

Gemiddelde Compensatie Per Niveau
Beloning ToevoegenNiveaus Vergelijken
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
Solution Architect 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Solution Architect 2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Solution Architect 3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Solution Architect
$182K
$165K
$11.9K
$5.2K
Bekijk 2 Meer Niveaus
Beloning ToevoegenNiveaus Vergelijken

Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
ToevoegenSalaris ToevoegenCompensatie Toevoegen

Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Geen salarissen gevonden
******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Vesting Schema

15%

JR 1

15%

JR 2

15%

JR 3

15%

JR 4

40%

JR 5

Aandelentype
RSU + Options

Bij Comcast zijn RSU + Options onderworpen aan een 5-jarig vesting schema:

  • 15% vest in het 1st-JR (15.00% jaarlijks)

  • 15% vest in het 2nd-JR (15.00% jaarlijks)

  • 15% vest in het 3rd-JR (15.00% jaarlijks)

  • 15% vest in het 4th-JR (15.00% jaarlijks)

  • 40% vest in het 5th-JR (40.00% jaarlijks)

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
RSU + Options

Bij Comcast zijn RSU + Options onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)



Veelgestelde vragen

Najwyższy pakiet wynagrodzenia dla Solution Architect w Comcast in United States wynosi rocznie $259,350. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Comcast dla stanowiska Solution Architect in United States wynosi $202,400.

