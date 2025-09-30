Bedrijvengids
Comcast
Comcast Software Engineering Manager Salarissen in Philadelphia Area

Software Engineering Manager vergoeding in Philadelphia Area bij Comcast varieert van $207K per year voor L4 tot $373K per year voor L8. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in Philadelphia Area bedraagt in totaal $221K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Comcast's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 9/30/2025

Gemiddelde Compensatie Per Niveau
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
L4
Manager
$207K
$161K
$31.7K
$14.4K
L5
Senior Manager I
$215K
$161K
$33.6K
$20.1K
L6
Senior Manager II
$239K
$168K
$45K
$26.1K
L7
Director
$319K
$201K
$77.9K
$40.3K
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Vesting Schema

15%

JR 1

15%

JR 2

15%

JR 3

15%

JR 4

40%

JR 5

Aandelentype
RSU + Options

Bij Comcast zijn RSU + Options onderworpen aan een 5-jarig vesting schema:

  • 15% vest in het 1st-JR (15.00% jaarlijks)

  • 15% vest in het 2nd-JR (15.00% jaarlijks)

  • 15% vest in het 3rd-JR (15.00% jaarlijks)

  • 15% vest in het 4th-JR (15.00% jaarlijks)

  • 40% vest in het 5th-JR (40.00% jaarlijks)

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
RSU + Options

Bij Comcast zijn RSU + Options onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)



Veelgestelde vragen

Uitgelichte Vacatures

    Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor Comcast

