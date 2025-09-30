Software Engineer vergoeding in New York City Area bij Comcast varieert van $95.8K per year voor I tot $190K per year voor Senior Engineer. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in New York City Area bedraagt in totaal $157K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Comcast's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 9/30/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
Engineer 1
$95.8K
$90K
$2K
$3.8K
Engineer 2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Engineer 3
$143K
$127K
$15K
$1.9K
Senior Engineer
$190K
$157K
$23.4K
$9.9K
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
|Geen salarissen gevonden
15%
JR 1
15%
JR 2
15%
JR 3
15%
JR 4
40%
JR 5
Bij Comcast zijn RSU + Options onderworpen aan een 5-jarig vesting schema:
15% vest in het 1st-JR (15.00% jaarlijks)
15% vest in het 2nd-JR (15.00% jaarlijks)
15% vest in het 3rd-JR (15.00% jaarlijks)
15% vest in het 4th-JR (15.00% jaarlijks)
40% vest in het 5th-JR (40.00% jaarlijks)
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij Comcast zijn RSU + Options onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
