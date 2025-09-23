Bedrijvengids
Het mediane Recruiter vergoedinspakket in United States bij Comcast bedraagt in totaal $105K per year. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Comcast's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 9/23/2025

Mediaan Pakket
company icon
Comcast
Recruiter
Philadelphia, PA
Totaal per jaar
$105K
Niveau
Professional 3
Basissalaris
$93K
Stock (/yr)
$4K
Bonus
$8K
Jaren bij bedrijf
4 Jaren
Jaren ervaring
6 Jaren
Wat zijn de carrièreniveaus bij Comcast?

$160K

Vesting Schema

15%

JR 1

15%

JR 2

15%

JR 3

15%

JR 4

40%

JR 5

Aandelentype
RSU + Options

Bij Comcast zijn RSU + Options onderworpen aan een 5-jarig vesting schema:

  • 15% vest in het 1st-JR (15.00% jaarlijks)

  • 15% vest in het 2nd-JR (15.00% jaarlijks)

  • 15% vest in het 3rd-JR (15.00% jaarlijks)

  • 15% vest in het 4th-JR (15.00% jaarlijks)

  • 40% vest in het 5th-JR (40.00% jaarlijks)

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
RSU + Options

Bij Comcast zijn RSU + Options onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)



Veelgestelde vragen

El paquet salarial més alt reportat per a un Recruiter a Comcast in United States és una compensació total anual de $149,000. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Comcast per al rol de Recruiter in United States és $96,000.

Uitgelichte Vacatures

    Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor Comcast

