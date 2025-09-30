Bedrijvengids
Comcast
Comcast Product Designer Salarissen in United Kingdom

Het mediane Product Designer vergoedinspakket in United Kingdom bij Comcast bedraagt in totaal £68.3K per year. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Comcast's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 9/30/2025

Mediaan Pakket
company icon
Comcast
Product Designer
London, EN, United Kingdom
Totaal per jaar
£68.3K
Niveau
hidden
Basissalaris
£63.4K
Stock (/yr)
£0
Bonus
£4.9K
Jaren bij bedrijf
2-4 Jaren
Jaren ervaring
5-10 Jaren
Wat zijn de carrièreniveaus bij Comcast?

£121K

Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Vesting Schema

15%

JR 1

15%

JR 2

15%

JR 3

15%

JR 4

40%

JR 5

Aandelentype
RSU + Options

Bij Comcast zijn RSU + Options onderworpen aan een 5-jarig vesting schema:

  • 15% vest in het 1st-JR (15.00% jaarlijks)

  • 15% vest in het 2nd-JR (15.00% jaarlijks)

  • 15% vest in het 3rd-JR (15.00% jaarlijks)

  • 15% vest in het 4th-JR (15.00% jaarlijks)

  • 40% vest in het 5th-JR (40.00% jaarlijks)

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
RSU + Options

Bij Comcast zijn RSU + Options onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)



Inbegrepen Functies

UX Designer

Veelgestelde vragen

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Comcast in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £88,905. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Comcast for the Product Designer role in United Kingdom is £46,539.

