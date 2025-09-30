Bedrijvengids
Clari
Werk Je Hier? Claim Je Bedrijf
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salarissen
  • Software Engineer

  • Alle Software Engineer Salarissen

  • Krakow Metropolitan Area

Clari Software Engineer Salarissen in Krakow Metropolitan Area

Software Engineer vergoeding in Krakow Metropolitan Area bij Clari bedraagt PLN 308K per year voor L3. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Clari's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 9/30/2025

Gemiddelde Compensatie Per Niveau
Beloning ToevoegenNiveaus Vergelijken
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
L1
Software Engineer 1(Instapniveau)
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
L2
Software Engineer 2
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
L3
Senior Software Engineer
PLN 308K
PLN 308K
PLN 0
PLN 0
L4
Staff Software Engineer
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Bekijk 2 Meer Niveaus
Beloning ToevoegenNiveaus Vergelijken

PLN 599K

Word Betaald, Niet Belazerd

We hebben duizenden aanbiedingen onderhandeld en behalen regelmatig verhogingen van PLN 112K+ (soms PLN 1.12M+). Laat je salaris onderhandelen of je cv laten beoordelen door echte experts - recruiters die dit dagelijks doen.

Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
ToevoegenSalaris ToevoegenCompensatie Toevoegen

Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Geen salarissen gevonden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exporteer DataBekijk Openstaande Vacatures
Stage Salarissen

Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
Options

Bij Clari zijn Options onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
Options

Bij Clari zijn Options onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)



Ontvang Geverifieerde Salarissen in je Inbox

Abonneer je op geverifieerde Software Engineer aanbiedingen.Je ontvangt de uitsplitsing van compensatiedetails per e-mail. Meer Informatie

Deze site wordt beschermd door reCAPTCHA en de Google Privacybeleid en Servicevoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

Inbegrepen Functies

Nieuwe Functie Indienen

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Software Engineer bij Clari in Krakow Metropolitan Area ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van PLN 310,817. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Clari voor de Software Engineer functie in Krakow Metropolitan Area is PLN 305,040.

Uitgelichte Vacatures

    Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor Clari

Gerelateerde Bedrijven

  • WorkFusion
  • Teamworks
  • Wistia
  • CallRail
  • Mozilla
  • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

Andere Bronnen