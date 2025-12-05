Bedrijvengids
Cigna
Werk Je Hier? Claim Je Bedrijf
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salarissen
  • Data Scientist

  • Alle Data Scientist Salarissen

Cigna Data Scientist Salarissen

Data Scientist vergoeding in United States bij Cigna varieert van $105K per year voor Lead Analyst tot $172K per year voor Senior Advisor. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in United States bedraagt in totaal $155K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Cigna's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 12/5/2025

Gemiddelde Compensatie Per Niveau
Beloning ToevoegenNiveaus Vergelijken
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
Senior Analyst
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Analyst
$105K
$101K
$0
$4.6K
Advisor
$138K
$127K
$0
$10.8K
Senior Advisor
$172K
$152K
$0
$20.4K
Bekijk 2 Meer Niveaus
Beloning ToevoegenNiveaus Vergelijken
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
ToevoegenSalaris ToevoegenCompensatie Toevoegen

Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Geen salarissen gevonden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exporteer DataBekijk Openstaande Vacatures

Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
Options

Bij Cigna zijn Options onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)



Ontvang Geverifieerde Salarissen in je Inbox

Abonneer je op geverifieerde Data Scientist aanbiedingen.Je ontvangt de uitsplitsing van compensatiedetails per e-mail. Meer Informatie

Deze site wordt beschermd door reCAPTCHA en de Google Privacybeleid en Servicevoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

Inbegrepen Functies

Nieuwe Functie Indienen

Gezondheidsinformatica

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Data Scientist bij Cigna in United States ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $186,000. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Cigna voor de Data Scientist functie in United States is $150,000.

Uitgelichte Vacatures

    Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor Cigna

Gerelateerde Bedrijven

  • Optum
  • CVS Health
  • Humana
  • Aetna
  • Amwell
  • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

Andere Bronnen

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/cigna/salaries/data-scientist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.