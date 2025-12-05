Bedrijvengids
Cigna
  • Salarissen
  • Business Development

  • Alle Business Development Salarissen

Cigna Business Development Salarissen

Het mediane Business Development vergoedinspakket in United States bij Cigna bedraagt in totaal $216K per year. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Cigna's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 12/5/2025

Mediaan Pakket
company icon
Cigna
Principal
St. Louis, MO
Totaal per jaar
$216K
Niveau
hidden
Basissalaris
$138K
Stock (/yr)
$50K
Bonus
$28K
Jaren bij bedrijf
5-10 Jaren
Jaren ervaring
5-10 Jaren
Wat zijn de carrièreniveaus bij Cigna?
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
Options

Bij Cigna zijn Options onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)



Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Business Development bij Cigna in United States ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $292,500. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Cigna voor de Business Development functie in United States is $208,760.

Andere Bronnen

