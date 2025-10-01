Bedrijvengids
CIBC
  • Greater Toronto Area

CIBC Product Designer Salarissen in Greater Toronto Area

Het mediane Product Designer vergoedinspakket in Greater Toronto Area bij CIBC bedraagt in totaal CA$74K per year. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor CIBC's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 10/1/2025

Mediaan Pakket
company icon
CIBC
Product Designer
Toronto, ON, Canada
Totaal per jaar
CA$74K
Niveau
L6
Basissalaris
CA$68.7K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$5.2K
Jaren bij bedrijf
2 Jaren
Jaren ervaring
3 Jaren
Wat zijn de carrièreniveaus bij CIBC?

CA$226K

Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
UX Designer

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Product Designer bij CIBC in Greater Toronto Area ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van CA$106,456. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij CIBC voor de Product Designer functie in Greater Toronto Area is CA$79,016.

Andere Bronnen