Chipotle Mexican Grill
Chipotle Mexican Grill Salarissen

Chipotle Mexican Grill's salaris varieert van $30,150 in totale vergoeding per jaar voor een Technisch Schrijver aan de onderkant tot $156,000 voor een Product Manager aan de bovenkant. Levels.fyi verzamelt anonieme en geverifieerde salarissen van huidige en voormalige werknemers van Chipotle Mexican Grill. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Software Engineer
Median $140K
Klantenservice
Median $38K
Product Manager
Median $156K

Financieel Analist
$74.6K
Informatietechnoloog (IT)
$147K
Marketing Operaties
$127K
Programma Manager
$60.3K
Project Manager
$59.7K
Sales
$129K
Technisch Schrijver
$30.2K
Veelgestelde vragen

De best betaalde functie gerapporteerd bij Chipotle Mexican Grill is Product Manager met een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $156,000. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Chipotle Mexican Grill is $100,808.

