Chiliz
Chiliz Salarissen

Chiliz's salaris varieert van $63,389 in totale vergoeding per jaar voor een Software Engineer in Malta aan de onderkant tot $124,430 voor een Software Engineering Manager in France aan de bovenkant. Levels.fyi verzamelt anonieme en geverifieerde salarissen van huidige en voormalige werknemers van Chiliz. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/18/2025

Software Engineer
$63.4K
Software Engineering Manager
$124K
Venture Capitalist
$99.5K

Veelgestelde vragen

De best betaalde functie gerapporteerd bij Chiliz is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level met een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $124,430. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Chiliz is $99,500.

