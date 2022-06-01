Chili Piper Salarissen

Bedrijvengids
Chili Piper
Chili Piper's salaris varieert van $70,350 in totale vergoeding per jaar voor een Recruiter in United States aan de onderkant tot $136,953 voor een Customer Success in United Kingdom aan de bovenkant. Levels.fyi verzamelt anonieme en geverifieerde salarissen van huidige en voormalige werknemers van Chili Piper. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Software Engineer
Median $120K
Customer Success
$137K
People Operations
$83.6K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

Product Designer
$103K
Recruiter
$70.4K
UX Researcher
$114K
Veelgestelde vragen

De best betaalde functie gerapporteerd bij Chili Piper is Customer Success at the Common Range Average level met een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $136,953. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Chili Piper is $108,663.

