Chick-fil-A Salarissen

Chick-fil-A's salaris varieert van $31,200 in totale vergoeding per jaar voor een Sales aan de onderkant tot $227,562 voor een Software Engineer aan de bovenkant. Levels.fyi verzamelt anonieme en geverifieerde salarissen van huidige en voormalige werknemers van Chick-fil-A. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/18/2025

Software Engineer
5 $113K
6 $106K
7 $142K
8 $154K
9 $195K
10 $228K

Backend Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Data Scientist
9 $167K
10 $207K
Klantenservice
Median $32K

Sales
Median $31.2K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $225K
Business Operations
$184K
Business Analist
Median $104K
Business Development
$79.7K
Data Analist
$101K
Informatietechnoloog (IT)
$184K
Product Designer
$70.4K
Product Manager
$177K
Programma Manager
$186K
Project Manager
Median $150K
Mis je jouw functietitel?

Zoek naar alle salarissen op onze compensatiepagina of voeg jouw salaris toe om de pagina te ontgrendelen.


Veelgestelde vragen

De best betaalde functie gerapporteerd bij Chick-fil-A is Software Engineer at the 10 level met een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $227,562. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Chick-fil-A is $151,996.

