Chewy Salarissen

Chewy's salaris varieert van $41,392 in totale vergoeding per jaar voor een Klantenservice aan de onderkant tot $557,200 voor een Data Science Manager aan de bovenkant. Levels.fyi verzamelt anonieme en geverifieerde salarissen van huidige en voormalige werknemers van Chewy. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/18/2025
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij Chewy zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (12.50% halfjaarlijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (12.50% halfjaarlijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (12.50% halfjaarlijks)
