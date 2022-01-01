Chewy Salarissen

Bedrijvengids
Chewy's salaris varieert van $41,392 in totale vergoeding per jaar voor een Klantenservice aan de onderkant tot $557,200 voor een Data Science Manager aan de bovenkant. Levels.fyi verzamelt anonieme en geverifieerde salarissen van huidige en voormalige werknemers van Chewy. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/18/2025

Software Engineer
Software Engineer 1 $143K
Software Engineer 2 $207K
Software Engineer 3 $242K
Staff Software Engineer $362K

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Intelligence Engineer

Onderzoekswetenschapper

Data Scientist
Data Scientist 1 $116K
Data Scientist 2 $178K
Data Scientist 3 $226K
Staff Data Scientist $448K
Product Manager
Senior Product Manager $244K
Associate Director Product Management $298K

Software Engineering Manager
Software Development Manager $304K
Director $519K
Product Designer
Median $170K

UX Designer

Financieel Analist
Median $140K
Programma Manager
Median $219K
Technisch Programma Manager
Median $260K
Business Analist
Median $170K
Marketing
Median $296K
Project Manager
Median $202K
Data Analist
Median $157K
Business Operations Manager
Median $128K
Human Resources
Median $200K
Marketing Operaties
Median $61.3K
Informatietechnoloog (IT)
Median $230K
Business Operations
$112K
Business Development
$487K
Klantenservice
$41.4K
Data Science Manager
$557K
Product Design Manager
$201K
Recruiter
Median $172K
Sales
$145K
Solution Architect
$251K

Data Architect

Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Chewy zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (12.50% halfjaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (12.50% halfjaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (12.50% halfjaarlijks)

Veelgestelde vragen

De best betaalde functie gerapporteerd bij Chewy is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level met een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $557,200. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Chewy is $204,651.

