Bedrijvengids
Chainlink Labs
Werk Je Hier? Claim Je Bedrijf
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salarissen
  • Recruiter

  • Alle Recruiter Salarissen

Chainlink Labs Recruiter Salarissen

Het mediane Recruiter vergoedinspakket in United States bij Chainlink Labs bedraagt in totaal $115K per year. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Chainlink Labs's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 12/6/2025

Mediaan Pakket
company icon
Chainlink Labs
Sourcer
Los Angeles, CA
Totaal per jaar
$115K
Niveau
L3
Basissalaris
$115K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Jaren bij bedrijf
1 Jaar
Jaren ervaring
4 Jaren
Wat zijn de carrièreniveaus bij Chainlink Labs?
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
ToevoegenSalaris ToevoegenCompensatie Toevoegen

Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Geen salarissen gevonden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exporteer DataBekijk Openstaande Vacatures

Vesting Schema

20%

JR 1

20%

JR 2

20%

JR 3

20%

JR 4

20%

JR 5

Aandelentype
Options

Bij Chainlink Labs zijn Options onderworpen aan een 5-jarig vesting schema:

  • 20% vest in het 1st-JR (20.00% jaarlijks)

  • 20% vest in het 2nd-JR (5.00% driemaandelijks)

  • 20% vest in het 3rd-JR (5.00% driemaandelijks)

  • 20% vest in het 4th-JR (5.00% driemaandelijks)

  • 20% vest in het 5th-JR (5.00% driemaandelijks)



Ontvang Geverifieerde Salarissen in je Inbox

Abonneer je op geverifieerde Recruiter aanbiedingen.Je ontvangt de uitsplitsing van compensatiedetails per e-mail. Meer Informatie

Deze site wordt beschermd door reCAPTCHA en de Google Privacybeleid en Servicevoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Recruiter bij Chainlink Labs in United States ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $162,500. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Chainlink Labs voor de Recruiter functie in United States is $107,500.

Uitgelichte Vacatures

    Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor Chainlink Labs

Gerelateerde Bedrijven

  • Move
  • Handy
  • The Climate Corporation
  • New York Life Insurance
  • Synack
  • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

Andere Bronnen

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/chainlink-labs/salaries/recruiter.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.