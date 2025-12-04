Software Engineer vergoeding in United States bij Chainalysis varieert van $197K per year voor SWE II tot $265K per year voor Staff SWE. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in United States bedraagt in totaal $242K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Chainalysis's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 12/4/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
SWE I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
SWE II
$197K
$170K
$6.3K
$20.8K
Senior SWE
$250K
$200K
$34.8K
$15.8K
Staff SWE
$265K
$216K
$22.5K
$26K
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
|Geen salarissen gevonden
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij Chainalysis zijn Aandelen-/equity toekenningen onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
