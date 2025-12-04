Bedrijvengids
Chainalysis
  • Salarissen
  • Product Manager

  • Alle Product Manager Salarissen

Chainalysis Product Manager Salarissen

Het mediane Product Manager vergoedinspakket in United States bij Chainalysis bedraagt in totaal $206K per year. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Chainalysis's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 12/4/2025

Mediaan Pakket
company icon
Chainalysis
Senior Product Manager
New York, NY
Totaal per jaar
$206K
Niveau
Senior
Basissalaris
$186K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$20K
Jaren bij bedrijf
3 Jaren
Jaren ervaring
9 Jaren
Wat zijn de carrièreniveaus bij Chainalysis?
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Geen salarissen gevonden
Stage Salarissen

Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Bij Chainalysis zijn Aandelen-/equity toekenningen onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)



Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Product Manager bij Chainalysis in United States ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $436,200. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Chainalysis voor de Product Manager functie in United States is $212,000.

Andere Bronnen

