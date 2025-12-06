Bedrijvengids
CGI
CGI Solution Architect Salarissen

Solution Architect vergoeding in Canada bij CGI bedraagt CA$141K per year voor Solution Architect. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in Canada bedraagt in totaal CA$142K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor CGI's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 12/6/2025

Gemiddelde Compensatie Per Niveau
Niveaus Vergelijken
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
Associate Solution Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Solution Architect
$102K
$102K
$0
$555
Senior Solution Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Solution Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Geen salarissen gevonden
Bijdragen
Wat zijn de carrièreniveaus bij CGI?

Cloud Architect

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Solution Architect bij CGI in Canada ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van CA$163,821. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij CGI voor de Solution Architect functie in Canada is CA$142,411.

Andere Bronnen

