Solution Architect vergoeding in Canada bij CGI bedraagt CA$141K per year voor Solution Architect. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in Canada bedraagt in totaal CA$142K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor CGI's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 12/6/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
Associate Solution Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Solution Architect
$102K
$102K
$0
$555
Senior Solution Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Solution Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
|Geen salarissen gevonden
