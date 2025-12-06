Data Scientist vergoeding in United States bij CGI bedraagt $116K per year voor Associate Data Scientist. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in United States bedraagt in totaal $160K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor CGI's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 12/6/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
Associate Data Scientist
$116K
$116K
$0
$0
Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
|Geen salarissen gevonden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/cgi/salaries/data-scientist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.