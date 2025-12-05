Business Analist vergoeding in United States bij CGI varieert van $64.7K per year voor Associate Business Analyst tot $128K per year voor Lead Business Analyst. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in United States bedraagt in totaal $90.5K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor CGI's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 12/5/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
Associate Business Analyst
$64.7K
$64.7K
$0
$0
Business Analyst
$91.9K
$91.2K
$0
$700
Senior Business Analyst
$90.7K
$90.7K
$0
$0
Lead Business Analyst
$128K
$127K
$1.7K
$0
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
|Geen salarissen gevonden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/cgi/salaries/business-analyst.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.