Hardware Engineer vergoeding in United States bij Cerebras Systems bedraagt $200K per year voor L5. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in United States bedraagt in totaal $188K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Cerebras Systems's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 12/4/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L5
$200K
$200K
$0
$0
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
|Geen salarissen gevonden
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij Cerebras Systems zijn Aandelen-/equity toekenningen onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
