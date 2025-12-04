Bedrijvengids
Centre for Development of Telematics Hardware Engineer Salarissen

Het mediane Hardware Engineer vergoedinspakket in India bij Centre for Development of Telematics bedraagt in totaal ₹1.94M per year. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Centre for Development of Telematics's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 12/4/2025

Mediaan Pakket
company icon
Centre for Development of Telematics
Research Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
Totaal per jaar
$22K
Niveau
E2
Basissalaris
$22K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Jaren bij bedrijf
5 Jaren
Jaren ervaring
5 Jaren
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Geen salarissen gevonden
Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Hardware Engineer bij Centre for Development of Telematics in India ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van ₹2,113,060. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Centre for Development of Telematics voor de Hardware Engineer functie in India is ₹1,935,796.

Andere Bronnen

