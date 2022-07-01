Bedrijvenoverzicht
Central Payments
Top inzichten
    Central Payments, LLC, works on behalf of the Central Bank of Kansas City (CBKC). CBKC is located in the heart of Kansas City, MO and has been family-owned since opening in 1951. We are one of a small number of financial institutions in the country certified by the U.S. Treasury as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and have enjoyed this designation since 1998. As a CDFI, CBKC is focused on serving people of modest means who historically have not enjoyed the benefits of affordable and accessible financial products.

    http://www.central-payments.com
    2012
    90
    $10M-$50M
