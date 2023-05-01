Bedrijvengids
Center for Disability Services
Werk Je Hier? Claim Je Bedrijf
Top Inzichten
  • Deel iets unieks over Center for Disability Services dat nuttig kan zijn voor anderen (bijv. sollicitatietips, teamkeuzes, unieke cultuur, etc).
    • Over

    The Center for Disability Services is a provider of programs and services for individuals with disabilities in upstate New York. They offer comprehensive health care, residential services, education, adult programming, service coordination, and skilled nursing care. They also have a commercial printing, inserting, and mailing operation that employs over 200 individuals with disabilities. The Center has a Foundation that supports necessary services not funded by other sources. Their annual budget is approximately $129 million dollars and they employ over 2,700 workers in over 80 locations.

    cfdsny.org
    Website
    1900
    Oprichtingsjaar
    3,001
    Aantal Werknemers
    Hoofdkantoor

    Ontvang Geverifieerde Salarissen in je Inbox

    Abonneer je op geverifieerde aanbiedingen.Je ontvangt de uitsplitsing van compensatiedetails per e-mail. Meer Informatie

    Deze site wordt beschermd door reCAPTCHA en de Google Privacybeleid en Servicevoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

    Uitgelichte Vacatures

      Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor Center for Disability Services

    Gerelateerde Bedrijven

    • Dropbox
    • Netflix
    • Flipkart
    • Pinterest
    • Roblox
    • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

    Andere Bronnen