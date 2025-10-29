Bedrijvengids
Cengage
Cengage Product Designer Salarissen

Het mediane Product Designer vergoedinspakket in United States bij Cengage bedraagt in totaal $110K per year. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Cengage's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 10/29/2025

Mediaan Pakket
company icon
Cengage
Ux Designer
Boston, MA
Totaal per jaar
$110K
Niveau
L2
Basissalaris
$110K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Jaren bij bedrijf
5 Jaren
Jaren ervaring
5 Jaren
Wat zijn de carrièreniveaus bij Cengage?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
UX Designer

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Product Designer bij Cengage in United States ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $115,400. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Cengage voor de Product Designer functie in United States is $109,999.

Andere Bronnen