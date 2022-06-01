Bedrijvengids
Celerion
Werk Je Hier? Claim Je Bedrijf
Top Inzichten
  • Deel iets unieks over Celerion dat nuttig kan zijn voor anderen (bijv. sollicitatietips, teamkeuzes, unieke cultuur, etc).
    • Over

    Our 40+ years of experience, innovative strategies, global capabilities, and expertise in early phase research make us faster than our competitors. That means you get key data sooner, enabling you to make earlier go/no-go decisions about your drug's development. It’s all in the name: Celerion is derived from the Latin celeritas (meaning swiftness and speed), which reflects our founding principle—that fast, reliable research is vital to a product's success. Our vision is to be the premier provider of early stage drug development solutions to you, achieved through experienced leadership, the passion of our employees and a commitment to excellence.

    http://www.celerion.com
    Website
    2010
    Oprichtingsjaar
    850
    Aantal Werknemers
    $100M-$250M
    Geschatte Omzet
    Hoofdkantoor

    Ontvang Geverifieerde Salarissen in je Inbox

    Abonneer je op geverifieerde aanbiedingen.Je ontvangt de uitsplitsing van compensatiedetails per e-mail. Meer Informatie

    Deze site wordt beschermd door reCAPTCHA en de Google Privacybeleid en Servicevoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

    Uitgelichte Vacatures

      Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor Celerion

    Gerelateerde Bedrijven

    • Stripe
    • PayPal
    • Google
    • Lyft
    • SoFi
    • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

    Andere Bronnen