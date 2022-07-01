Bedrijvengids
CECO Environmental
    • Over

    CECO Environmental is a global leader in air quality and fluid handling serving the energy, industrial and other niche markets. Providing innovative technology and application expertise, CECO helps companies grow their business with safe, clean and more efficient solutions that help protect our shared environment. In regions around the world, CECO works to improve air quality, optimize the energy value chain and provide custom engineered solutions for applications including oil and gas, power generation, water and wastewater, battery production, poly silicon fabrication, chemical and petrochemical processing along with a range of others. CECO is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “CECE”. For more information, please visit www.cecoenviro.com.

    cecoenviro.com
    Website
    1966
    Oprichtingsjaar
    450
    Aantal Werknemers
    Hoofdkantoor

