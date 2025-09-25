Bedrijvengids
CarGurus
  • Salarissen
  • Product Designer

  • Alle Product Designer Salarissen

CarGurus Product Designer Salarissen

Het mediane Product Designer vergoedinspakket in United States bij CarGurus bedraagt in totaal $187K per year. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor CarGurus's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 9/25/2025

Mediaan Pakket
company icon
CarGurus
Product Designer
Boston, MA
Totaal per jaar
$187K
Niveau
Senior
Basissalaris
$150K
Stock (/yr)
$22K
Bonus
$15K
Jaren bij bedrijf
0-1 Jaren
Jaren ervaring
11+ Jaren
Wat zijn de carrièreniveaus bij CarGurus?

$160K

Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij CarGurus zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)



Veelgestelde vragen

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at CarGurus in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $380,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CarGurus for the Product Designer role in United States is $183,750.

Andere Bronnen