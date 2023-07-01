Bedrijvengids
Capital Technology Group
Werk Je Hier? Claim Je Bedrijf
Top Inzichten
  • Deel iets unieks over Capital Technology Group dat nuttig kan zijn voor anderen (bijv. sollicitatietips, teamkeuzes, unieke cultuur, etc).
    • Over

    Capital Technology Group is a consulting company that offers technical leadership and expertise in various business needs and information technologies. They specialize in enterprise architecture, application integration, custom application development, big data, and search. With a team of experienced consultants, they manage the entire software development lifecycle, from understanding business requirements to delivering high-quality software. They have been serving government and commercial clients in the Washington, DC area since 2010.

    capitaltg.com
    Website
    2010
    Oprichtingsjaar
    60
    Aantal Werknemers
    $10M-$50M
    Geschatte Omzet
    Hoofdkantoor

    Ontvang Geverifieerde Salarissen in je Inbox

    Abonneer je op geverifieerde aanbiedingen.Je ontvangt de uitsplitsing van compensatiedetails per e-mail. Meer Informatie

    Deze site wordt beschermd door reCAPTCHA en de Google Privacybeleid en Servicevoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

    Uitgelichte Vacatures

      Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor Capital Technology Group

    Gerelateerde Bedrijven

    • Lyft
    • Intuit
    • Airbnb
    • Tesla
    • DoorDash
    • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

    Andere Bronnen