Bedrijvenoverzicht
Capital Rx
Werk je hier? Claim je bedrijf
Top inzichten
  • Draag iets unieks bij over Capital Rx dat nuttig kan zijn voor anderen (bijv. interviewtips, teamkeuze, unieke cultuur, etc.).
    • Over

    Capital Rx is built around the mission of changing the way prescription drugs are priced and patients are serviced. A health technology company daring to reimagine the pharmacy benefits industry, Capital Rx is executing on that mission through its Clearinghouse Model® - the first equitable framework for drug pricing. Capital Rx’s enterprise pharmacy platform, JUDI™, connects every aspect of the pharmacy ecosystem in one platform, enabling patient engagement, and increasing efficiency to achieve the highest standards of clinical care. For more information, visit www.cap-rx.com.

    https://cap-rx.com
    Website
    2017
    Oprichtingsjaar
    330
    # werknemers
    $10M-$50M
    Geschatte omzet
    Hoofdkantoor

    Ontvang geverifieerde salarissen in je inbox

    Abonneren op geverifieerde aanbiedingen.Je krijgt de uitsplitsing van de vergoeding per e-mail. Meer informatie

    Deze site is beschermd door reCAPTCHA en het Google Privacybeleid en de Servicevoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

    Uitgelichte vacatures

      Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor Capital Rx

    Gerelateerde bedrijven

    • Dropbox
    • LinkedIn
    • Stripe
    • Pinterest
    • Flipkart
    • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

    Overige bronnen