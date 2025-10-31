Bedrijvengids
Capital One
Werk Je Hier? Claim Je Bedrijf
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salarissen
  • Data Scientist

  • Alle Data Scientist Salarissen

Capital One Data Scientist Salarissen

Data Scientist vergoeding in United States bij Capital One varieert van $136K per year voor Associate Data Scientist tot $198K per year voor Lead Data Scientist. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in United States bedraagt in totaal $172K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Capital One's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 10/31/2025

Gemiddelde Compensatie Per Niveau
Beloning ToevoegenNiveaus Vergelijken
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
Associate Data Scientist
$136K
$136K
$0
$0
Data Scientist
Senior Associate
$149K
$145K
$0
$3.5K
Senior Data Scientist
Principal Associate
$175K
$166K
$0
$8.1K
Master Data Scientist
$211K
$192K
$6.9K
$12.4K
Bekijk 1 Meer Niveaus
Beloning ToevoegenNiveaus Vergelijken
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
ToevoegenSalaris ToevoegenCompensatie Toevoegen

Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Geen salarissen gevonden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exporteer DataBekijk Openstaande Vacatures

Vesting Schema

33.3%

JR 1

33.3%

JR 2

33.3%

JR 3

Aandelentype
Options

Bij Capital One zijn Options onderworpen aan een 3-jarig vesting schema:

  • 33.3% vest in het 1st-JR (33.30% jaarlijks)

  • 33.3% vest in het 2nd-JR (33.30% jaarlijks)

  • 33.3% vest in het 3rd-JR (33.30% jaarlijks)



Ontvang Geverifieerde Salarissen in je Inbox

Abonneer je op geverifieerde Data Scientist aanbiedingen.Je ontvangt de uitsplitsing van compensatiedetails per e-mail. Meer Informatie

Deze site wordt beschermd door reCAPTCHA en de Google Privacybeleid en Servicevoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

Inbegrepen Functies

Nieuwe Functie Indienen

Kwantitatief Onderzoeker

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Data Scientist bij Capital One in United States ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $213,000. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Capital One voor de Data Scientist functie in United States is $170,000.

Uitgelichte Vacatures

    Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor Capital One

Gerelateerde Bedrijven

  • U.S. Bank
  • JPMorgan Chase
  • Prudential Financial
  • SunTrust
  • Blackstone
  • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

Andere Bronnen