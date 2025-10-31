Data Scientist vergoeding in United States bij Capital One varieert van $136K per year voor Associate Data Scientist tot $198K per year voor Lead Data Scientist. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in United States bedraagt in totaal $172K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Capital One's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 10/31/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
Associate Data Scientist
$136K
$136K
$0
$0
Data Scientist
$149K
$145K
$0
$3.5K
Senior Data Scientist
$175K
$166K
$0
$8.1K
Master Data Scientist
$211K
$192K
$6.9K
$12.4K
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
|Geen salarissen gevonden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
33.3%
JR 1
33.3%
JR 2
33.3%
JR 3
Bij Capital One zijn Options onderworpen aan een 3-jarig vesting schema:
33.3% vest in het 1st-JR (33.30% jaarlijks)
33.3% vest in het 2nd-JR (33.30% jaarlijks)
33.3% vest in het 3rd-JR (33.30% jaarlijks)
Inbegrepen FunctiesNieuwe Functie Indienen