Bedrijvengids
Canoo
Werk Je Hier? Claim Je Bedrijf
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salarissen
  • Software Engineering Manager

  • Alle Software Engineering Manager Salarissen

Canoo Software Engineering Manager Salarissen

Het mediane Software Engineering Manager vergoedinspakket in United States bij Canoo bedraagt in totaal $225K per year. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Canoo's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 9/22/2025

Mediaan Pakket
company icon
Canoo
Software Engineering Manager
Los Angeles, CA
Totaal per jaar
$225K
Niveau
1
Basissalaris
$190K
Stock (/yr)
$35K
Bonus
$0
Jaren bij bedrijf
0 Jaren
Jaren ervaring
10 Jaren
Wat zijn de carrièreniveaus bij Canoo?

$160K

Word Betaald, Niet Belazerd

We hebben duizenden aanbiedingen onderhandeld en behalen regelmatig verhogingen van $30K+ (soms $300K+). Laat je salaris onderhandelen of je cv laten beoordelen door echte experts - recruiters die dit dagelijks doen.

Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
ToevoegenSalaris ToevoegenCompensatie Toevoegen

Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Geen salarissen gevonden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exporteer DataBekijk Openstaande Vacatures

Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Canoo zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)



Ontvang Geverifieerde Salarissen in je Inbox

Abonneer je op geverifieerde Software Engineering Manager aanbiedingen.Je ontvangt de uitsplitsing van compensatiedetails per e-mail. Meer Informatie

Deze site wordt beschermd door reCAPTCHA en de Google Privacybeleid en Servicevoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

Veelgestelde vragen

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Canoo in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $321,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Canoo for the Software Engineering Manager role in United States is $225,000.

Uitgelichte Vacatures

    Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor Canoo

Gerelateerde Bedrijven

  • Berkshire Hathaway
  • T-Mobile
  • East West Bank
  • Aeva
  • Tesla
  • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

Andere Bronnen