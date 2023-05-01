Bedrijvengids
Canadian Solar
    Canadian Solar Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar products globally. It operates through two segments: CSI Solar and Global Energy. The CSI Solar segment offers solar modules, battery storage solutions, and EPC services. The Global Energy segment develops, constructs, maintains, and sells solar and battery storage projects, and provides O&M and asset management services. The company serves distributors, system integrators, project developers, and installers/EPC companies. It sells its products primarily under its Canadian Solar brand name. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Guelph, Canada.

    canadiansolar.com
    Website
    2006
    Oprichtingsjaar
    13,535
    Aantal Werknemers
    $1B-$10B
    Geschatte Omzet
    Hoofdkantoor

