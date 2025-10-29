Bedrijvengids
California Institute of Technology
Het mediane Software Engineer vergoedinspakket in United States bij California Institute of Technology bedraagt in totaal $125K per year. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor California Institute of Technology's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 10/29/2025

California Institute of Technology
Application Developer
Los Angeles, CA
Totaal per jaar
$125K
Niveau
Associate
Basissalaris
$125K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Jaren bij bedrijf
4 Jaren
Jaren ervaring
6 Jaren
Wat zijn de carrièreniveaus bij California Institute of Technology?
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Onderzoekswetenschapper

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Software Engineer bij California Institute of Technology in United States ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $170,000. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij California Institute of Technology voor de Software Engineer functie in United States is $125,000.

