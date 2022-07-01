Bedrijvengids
Bybit
Bybit Salarissen

Bybit's salaris varieert van $29,850 in totale vergoeding per jaar voor een Sales aan de onderkant tot $131,829 voor een Business Analist aan de bovenkant. Levels.fyi verzamelt anonieme en geverifieerde salarissen van huidige en voormalige werknemers van Bybit. Laatst bijgewerkt: 10/10/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $110K

Backend Software Engineer

Data Analist
Median $118K
Business Analist
$132K

Marketing
$73.9K
Mechanisch Ingenieur
$50.2K
Product Designer
$111K
Product Manager
$67.9K
Sales
$29.9K
Veelgestelde vragen

De best betaalde functie gerapporteerd bij Bybit is Business Analist at the Common Range Average level met een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $131,829. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Bybit is $91,900.

