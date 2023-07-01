Bedrijvengids
Brightspire Capital
Werk Je Hier? Claim Je Bedrijf
Top Inzichten
  • Deel iets unieks over Brightspire Capital dat nuttig kan zijn voor anderen (bijv. sollicitatietips, teamkeuzes, unieke cultuur, etc).
    • Over

    BrightSpire Capital is a commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties. It operates in the United States and qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. Formerly known as Colony Credit Real Estate, the company changed its name to BrightSpire Capital in June 2021. It was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York City.

    brightspire.com
    Website
    2018
    Oprichtingsjaar
    55
    Aantal Werknemers
    $250M-$500M
    Geschatte Omzet
    Hoofdkantoor

    Ontvang Geverifieerde Salarissen in je Inbox

    Abonneer je op geverifieerde aanbiedingen.Je ontvangt de uitsplitsing van compensatiedetails per e-mail. Meer Informatie

    Deze site wordt beschermd door reCAPTCHA en de Google Privacybeleid en Servicevoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

    Uitgelichte Vacatures

      Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor Brightspire Capital

    Gerelateerde Bedrijven

    • SoFi
    • Uber
    • Pinterest
    • Roblox
    • Netflix
    • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

    Andere Bronnen