BridgePoint Financial Group
    • Over

    A Canadian company providing responsible and affordable litigation financing and risk management solutions. They offer innovative financing options for personal injury plaintiffs, lawyers, and experts involved in legal claims. They have helped thousands of claimants achieve successful resolutions and have strong relationships with reputable law firms. They also finance a range of legal claims in areas such as employment, trusts, estates, commercial, securities, class action, and mass tort. Their financing solutions include settlement lending, disbursement financing, assessment financing, expropriation financing, inheritance loans, commercial, and class action.

    https://bridgepointfinancial.ca
    Website
    2005
    Oprichtingsjaar
    31
    Aantal Werknemers
    $1M-$10M
    Geschatte Omzet
    Hoofdkantoor

